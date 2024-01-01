Premium THC Vape Cartridge, Oreoz 0.5g

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Indulge in your perfect post-work snack with our classic Oreoz Operators Premium THC vape cart. Delivering up half a gram of potent THC distillate steeped in Oreoz’s sweet, nutty, chocolatey terps from its cross of Cookies N Cream and Secret Weapon, it’s a tasty treat to wrap up your weekday. Leaning towards the indica side, it sandwiches relaxation between twin cookies of general positivity and good vibes. Save the milk and stick with the Operators Oreoz vape cart!

About this strain

Oreoz, also known a "Oreo Cookies" and "Oreos," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. Consumers should take caution as the high potency of Oreoz may be overwhelming to those new to cannabis. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Medical marijuana patients use Oreoz to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress and depression.

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
