URSA Extracts
Lemon Tree Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Live Resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge. The unique combination of terpenes and diamonds in these cartridges will flourish and dazzle your senses. Plus, they are incredibly safe. Our ceramic cartridges are toxin-free. Wox never uses additives. The contents are 100% from the specific strain listed. So your entourage effect is as-the-plant-intended.
Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.
Lemon Tree effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
