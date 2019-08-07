About this product

Live Resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge. The unique combination of terpenes and diamonds in these cartridges will flourish and dazzle your senses. Plus, they are incredibly safe. Our ceramic cartridges are toxin-free. Wox never uses additives. The contents are 100% from the specific strain listed. So your entourage effect is as-the-plant-intended.

Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.