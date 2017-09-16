Strawberry Lemonade Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
This Strawberry Lemonade vape pen cart will blow your mind. Touted by many as a "game-changer" in the 710 pen community, the combination of terpenes and diamonds consistently puts other LR carts to shame. Use a low-temp battery for the best flavor experience.
Made with Dental-Grade ceramics so you don't have to worry about metal leaching into the oil.
We never use additives. The contents are 100% distillate free and 100% from the specific strain listed.
It's live resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge.
Strawberry Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!