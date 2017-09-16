About this product

This Strawberry Lemonade vape pen cart will blow your mind. Touted by many as a "game-changer" in the 710 pen community, the combination of terpenes and diamonds consistently puts other LR carts to shame. Use a low-temp battery for the best flavor experience.



Made with Dental-Grade ceramics so you don't have to worry about metal leaching into the oil.



We never use additives. The contents are 100% distillate free and 100% from the specific strain listed.



It's live resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge.