URSA Extracts
Explore the Terp Universe
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
52 products
Resin
GMO Live Resin 1g
by URSA Extracts
4.9
(
12
)
Resin
Orange Creamsicle Live Resin 1g
by URSA Extracts
4.9
(
8
)
Cartridges
Lemon Tree Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge
by URSA Extracts
5.0
(
6
)
Resin
Strawberry Banana Live Resin 1g
by URSA Extracts
4.7
(
6
)
Cartridges
Strawberry Lemonade Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge
by URSA Extracts
4.5
(
6
)
Resin
Peanut Butter Breath Live Resin
by URSA Extracts
5.0
(
4
)
Cartridges
Banana OG Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge
by URSA Extracts
5.0
(
4
)
Cartridges
Blueberry Muffin Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge 1g
by URSA Extracts
5.0
(
3
)
Cartridges
Wedding Cake Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge 1g
by URSA Extracts
5.0
(
3
)
Resin
Blackberry Kush Live Resin
by URSA Extracts
5.0
(
3
)
Cartridges
Gelato 33 Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge
by URSA Extracts
5.0
(
2
)
Cartridges
Forbidden Fruit Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge 1g
by URSA Extracts
5.0
(
2
)
Resin
Green Crack Live Resin
by URSA Extracts
5.0
(
2
)
Resin
Watermelon Live Resin
by URSA Extracts
5.0
(
2
)
Resin
Gelato 33 Live Resin
by URSA Extracts
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Chem OG Live Resin
by URSA Extracts
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Golden Mints Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge 1g
by URSA Extracts
THC 78.6%
CBD 0%
Resin
Zookies Live Resin 1g
by URSA Extracts
Resin
Forbidden Fruit Live Resin
by URSA Extracts
Resin
Ice Cream Cake Live Resin 1g
by URSA Extracts
Resin
The Fire Live Resin
by URSA Extracts
Resin
Sour Tangie Live Resin
by URSA Extracts
Resin
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Live Resin
by URSA Extracts
Resin
Tropical Wedding Live Resin
by URSA Extracts
