21 products
Product image for Blue Raspberry Gummies 100mg 10-pack
Gummies
Blue Raspberry Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Valhalla Confections
THC 0%
CBD 0%
starting at
$20.00
each
Product image for Watermelon Troche
Gummies
Watermelon Troche
by Valhalla Confections
starting at
$20.00
each
Product image for Sweet Orange Gummies 100mg 10-pack
Gummies
Sweet Orange Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Valhalla Confections
starting at
$20.00
each
Product image for Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Valhalla Confections
THC 100%
Product image for Sweet Orange Soft Lozenges
Tinctures & Sublingual
Sweet Orange Soft Lozenges
by Valhalla Confections
Product image for Sour Watermelon Gummies
Gummies
Sour Watermelon Gummies
by Valhalla Confections
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pineapple Citrus Chili Gummies 100mg 10-pack
Gummies
Pineapple Citrus Chili Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Valhalla Confections
THC 100%
Product image for Blue Raspberry Troche
Gummies
Blue Raspberry Troche
by Valhalla Confections
Product image for Blackberry Jasmine Gummies - CBN/Vegan
Gummies
Blackberry Jasmine Gummies - CBN/Vegan
by Valhalla Confections
THC 50%
Product image for Orange Troche
Gummies
Orange Troche
by Valhalla Confections
Product image for CBD Tropical Twist Gummies
Gummies
CBD Tropical Twist Gummies
by Valhalla Confections
THC 100%
Product image for Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Valhalla Confections
Product image for Lavender Agave Gummies - Vegan
Gummies
Lavender Agave Gummies - Vegan
by Valhalla Confections
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Cheesecake White Chocolate 100mg Bar
Chocolates
Strawberry Cheesecake White Chocolate 100mg Bar
by Valhalla Confections
THC 112.8%
Product image for Brown Butter & Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg
Chocolates
Brown Butter & Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Valhalla Confections
Product image for Hazy IPA - THC Infused
Beverages
Hazy IPA - THC Infused
by Valhalla Confections
Product image for Blonde Ale - THC Infused
Beverages
Blonde Ale - THC Infused
by Valhalla Confections
THC 108.7%
CBD 98.2%
Product image for Green Apple Gummies 100mg 10-pack
Gummies
Green Apple Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Valhalla Confections
THC 100%
Product image for Blue Raspberry Soft Lozenges
Tinctures & Sublingual
Blue Raspberry Soft Lozenges
by Valhalla Confections
Product image for Sour Watermelon Soft Lozenges
Tinctures & Sublingual
Sour Watermelon Soft Lozenges
by Valhalla Confections
Product image for Strawberry Lemonade Gummies 100mg 10-pack
Gummies
Strawberry Lemonade Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Valhalla Confections
THC 0%
CBD 0%