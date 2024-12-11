We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Valhalla Confections
Handmade. Small Batch. High Quality.
7
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Valhalla Confections products
21 products
Gummies
Blue Raspberry Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Valhalla Confections
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
starting at
$20.00
each
Gummies
Watermelon Troche
by Valhalla Confections
starting at
$20.00
each
Gummies
Sweet Orange Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Valhalla Confections
starting at
$20.00
each
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Valhalla Confections
THC 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Sweet Orange Soft Lozenges
by Valhalla Confections
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Sour Watermelon Gummies
by Valhalla Confections
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Pineapple Citrus Chili Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Valhalla Confections
THC 100%
Gummies
Blue Raspberry Troche
by Valhalla Confections
Gummies
Blackberry Jasmine Gummies - CBN/Vegan
by Valhalla Confections
THC 50%
Gummies
Orange Troche
by Valhalla Confections
Gummies
CBD Tropical Twist Gummies
by Valhalla Confections
THC 100%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Valhalla Confections
Gummies
Lavender Agave Gummies - Vegan
by Valhalla Confections
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Strawberry Cheesecake White Chocolate 100mg Bar
by Valhalla Confections
THC 112.8%
Chocolates
Brown Butter & Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Valhalla Confections
Beverages
Hazy IPA - THC Infused
by Valhalla Confections
Beverages
Blonde Ale - THC Infused
by Valhalla Confections
THC 108.7%
CBD 98.2%
Gummies
Green Apple Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Valhalla Confections
THC 100%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Blue Raspberry Soft Lozenges
by Valhalla Confections
Tinctures & Sublingual
Sour Watermelon Soft Lozenges
by Valhalla Confections
Gummies
Strawberry Lemonade Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Valhalla Confections
THC 0%
CBD 0%
