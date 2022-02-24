About this product
VAPEMEDS® Blueberry Afgoo Vape Cartridge is a great strain for taming the aches and pains that can come with chronic inflammation or spasticity due to its calming full-bodied effects. The Blueberry Afghani Goo high starts with a creeping building onset that boosts your mood and fills you with a sense of euphoria that doesn't increase your energy in the slightest. As your happiness builds and builds, a sense of utter laziness will wash over you, leaving you unmotivated and sleepy.
About this strain
Blueberry Afgoo effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
83% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒®
𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 originated in 2014 with the simple desire to make the dankest vape cartridges on the planet.
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 510 threaded cartridge utilize iKonic ceramic technology by iKrusher to ensure optimum surface-to-coil coverage, maximizing flavor and vapor production. This is the industry standard for high-viscosity oils.
* iKonic Ceramic Technology
* Medical grade Borosilicate glass tank
* Lead-Free Copper center rod post
* Upgraded mouthpiece design to allow for maximum air-flow
* XL intake holes to allow for high viscosity
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 is tested at multiple stages throughout its manufacturing cycle by a state certified lab. We don't use cutting agents, emulsifiers or synthetic agents including vitamin E acetate. We test the final formulas for cannabinoids, pesticides, terpenes, microbiological and residual solvents
