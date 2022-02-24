VAPEMEDS® Blueberry Afgoo Vape Cartridge is a great strain for taming the aches and pains that can come with chronic inflammation or spasticity due to its calming full-bodied effects. The Blueberry Afghani Goo high starts with a creeping building onset that boosts your mood and fills you with a sense of euphoria that doesn't increase your energy in the slightest. As your happiness builds and builds, a sense of utter laziness will wash over you, leaving you unmotivated and sleepy.