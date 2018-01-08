About this product
Granddaddy Purple (GDP) is an indica from California with deep purple blooms. It is a cross between Big Bud and Purple Urkle. The effects of this sweet, grape/berry flavored, powerful strain are both euphoric and relaxing. In addition to feeling relaxed, patients describe feeling sleepy, happy, and hungry.
FRAGRANCE: Sweet, floral, earth
EFFECT: Relaxed, tired, hungry, a fusion of euphoria and physical relaxation
Although the list of health-beneficial components of Cannabis is quite extensive, for decades its name was primarily associated to the psychotropic effects of the THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol. However in recent years, another Cannabis active ingredient took over the spotlight completely: Cannabidiol, or the CBD.
Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way.
This purposely cultivated, organic product made of carefully selected specific Cannabis Strain profiles deliver tangible results in fighting number of medical problems such as inflammation processes, insomnia, help treat depression and anxiety while improving the bodily motoric functions and enhance mood, the list is long.
Our naturally grown, premium products do not contain added substances like Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol (PG) or MCT, and are legal in all 50 states (containing no THC), and are tested at third party labs.
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
About this brand
Carefully hand crafted, Vape N Terp Colorado CBD products are regularly tested by independent labs for potency and purity, providing that what we deliver to you is only the premium quality product.
We design and formulate our high potency vape CBD oils based on personal experience, regular feedback from our customers, knowing that you care about what you put into your body.
That is why Vape N Terp products are safe, effective, and will not get you high. They do not contain PG, VG, MCT, or THC.