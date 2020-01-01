 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Vaprwear

Vaprwear

N/A

About Vaprwear

At Vaprwear we’re all about convenience and discretion. Our patented vapor delivery system integrated into apparel and gear works with virtually all vape concentrates including cannabis, CBD, nicotine and plain e-juice. Just plug in and go, hands-free. The universal connector provides an air-tight seal with the most popular vape pens and cartridges so there is nothing standing between you and the elevated vaping experience you desire. Our incredible hoodies and backpacks allow you to seamlessly and stylishly integrate vaping into your daily life.