24k Gold, also known as "24k," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kosher Kush with Tangie. This strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects that leave the consumer in a happy state of mind. 24k Gold offers a sweet critrus flavor when smoked or vaped. Medical marijuana patients choose 24k Gold to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Growers say this strain has dark colored buds like its parent, Kosher Kush. With a THC content of 20%, 24K Gold is best reserved for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance.