Cannatonic Cartridge 1g

by Wamsterdam Farms
HybridTHC 4%CBD 9%
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Cannatonic
Cannatonic

Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.

 

Cannatonic effects

Reported by real people like you
649 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
