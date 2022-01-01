Wayfarer
The world today has become overly-complex. We’re constantly bombarded with the idea that “more is better”.
When it comes to vape products, we believe that simplicity is the key to creating
great tasting, well-formulated cartridges. We believe in a ”no filler” approach to life, as well as our cannabis products.
At Wayfarer we keep things simple, because, the best things in life don’t need to be complicated, and neither should your cannabis.
Wayfarer is a brand that is confident in our approach to formulation and producing the best vape products. We focus on the highest quality inputs, and the absolute minimum amount of ingredients – cannabis and natural terpenes – to create what we believe is the best distillate-based vape product on the market.
Our intent is to help cannabis consumers Find Their Way to simple, naturally formulated vape products.
