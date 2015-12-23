Weedseedsexpress
Bubblegum feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Bubblegum has been derived from: Power Plant x Santa Maria. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Bubblegum feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 80 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 200 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, relaxed, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Bubblegum feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/bubblegum-feminized-seeds
Bubble Gum effects
Reported by real people like you
851 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
