Bubblegum feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Bubblegum has been derived from: Power Plant x Santa Maria. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Bubblegum feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 80 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 200 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, relaxed, uplifting.



