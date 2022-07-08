Granddaddy Purple autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 70% indica and 10% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis. Granddaddy Purple autoflower has been derived from: Granddaddy Purple x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Granddaddy Purple is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 300 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 and 100 cm and will yield 60 to 80 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, sweet, pepper, pine, cherry, sour and the effects can best be described as: calming, relaxed, sleepy, energetic, euphoric, uplifting, giggly.



Now in stock, buy Granddaddy Purple autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

