Harlequin feminized seeds grows into a plant with 25% indica and 75% sativa properties. Harlequin has been derived from: Colombian Gold X Nepali Indica X Thai landrace X Swiss landrace. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks. Harlequin feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 175 to 250 cm and will yield 550 to 700 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, flowery, fruity, lemon, mango, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed, social, uplifting.
Harlequin effects
1,027 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
