Zkittlez feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

Zkittlez feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Zkittlez has been derived from: Grape Ape x Grapefruit. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Zkittlez feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per m2.

The weed has the following flavors: sour, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed.

Now in stock and available from 48.76 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Zkittlez feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/zkittlez-feminized-seeds

About this strain

Picture of Zkittlez
Zkittlez

Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

Zkittlez effects

Reported by real people like you
556 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!