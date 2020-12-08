About this product

Zkittlez feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Zkittlez has been derived from: Grape Ape x Grapefruit. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Zkittlez feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: sour, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed.



Now in stock and available from 48.76 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Zkittlez feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/zkittlez-feminized-seeds