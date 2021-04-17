Loading…
Logo for the brand West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure

Gas OG - 7g CUREsmalls

HybridTHC 21%CBD

Fill’er up with Gas OG, please! Gas OG by West Coast Cure is an Indica dominant strain that was selected for its high-octane potency and powerful nose. An anxiety-melting cross between Platinum OG and Gasmask genetics, this gassed-up strain delivers a vigours hit of petrol-pleasure on the inhale and a hint of lemons and pine on the exhale. In other words, if you appreciate a great OG, you're in for a serious treat with this new WCC strain!

* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

All Gas OG effects

Relaxed
27% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
18% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
18% of people report feeling happy
Cramps
9% of people say it helps with cramps
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
9% of people say it helps with headaches
