West Coast Cure
Gas OG - 7g CUREsmalls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Fill’er up with Gas OG, please! Gas OG by West Coast Cure is an Indica dominant strain that was selected for its high-octane potency and powerful nose. An anxiety-melting cross between Platinum OG and Gasmask genetics, this gassed-up strain delivers a vigours hit of petrol-pleasure on the inhale and a hint of lemons and pine on the exhale. In other words, if you appreciate a great OG, you're in for a serious treat with this new WCC strain!
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
All Gas OG effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
27% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
18% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
18% of people report feeling happy
Cramps
9% of people say it helps with cramps
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
9% of people say it helps with headaches
