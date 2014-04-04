West Coast Cure
OG Mix - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
OG Mix .35g mini pre-rolls by West Coast Cure contain 6 personal-sized joints. Rolled from the same de-stemmed, 100% top-shelf flower utilized in WCC’s full-sized CUREjoints, they’re perfect for single-use sharing or that solo smoke session. A covid compliant pre-roll, the flower used is a blend of several of our favorite OG Kush strains. Providing further proof that ‘big things come in small packages,’ these mini joints offer a gassed-up OG flavor and strong Indica high.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Abusive OG effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!