About this product

OG Mix .35g mini pre-rolls by West Coast Cure contain 6 personal-sized joints. Rolled from the same de-stemmed, 100% top-shelf flower utilized in WCC’s full-sized CUREjoints, they’re perfect for single-use sharing or that solo smoke session. A covid compliant pre-roll, the flower used is a blend of several of our favorite OG Kush strains. Providing further proof that ‘big things come in small packages,’ these mini joints offer a gassed-up OG flavor and strong Indica high.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.