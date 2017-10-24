Copilot | Grape Ape | Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridge | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency.

Grape Ape is an indica strain derived from a tremendous trio: Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Grape Ape got its name from the prominent grape-like fragrance bursting through with added earthy, skunk notes and a sweet after-taste. This strain offers a happy-go-lucky outlook with a relaxing, heavy body high that can help alleviate physical aches and pains. The perfect strain for consumers looking to ease their mind and body.

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

