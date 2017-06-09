Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency.



Lemon Diesel is a zesty indica strain with a lineage of California Sour and Lost Coast OG. This aromatic blend combines sweet, fruity, citrusy, and a hint of peppery notes for an unforgettable experience that will leave you refreshed and invigorated. Lemon Diesel is your ticket to a focused and relaxed state of mind, all while maintaining a clear-headed disposition. It's the perfect companion for moments of light-hearted fun and laughter, providing the mental clarity to fully enjoy the experience.

SOC: 82.49%

Total THC: 82.49%

Total Terps: 8.36%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more