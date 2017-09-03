Copilot | Wedding Cake | Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridge | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency.

Settle in and savor the rich, earthy flavors with a touch of sweetness that only Wedding Cake can offer. This premium indica strain, born from the union of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints, brings relaxation to the forefront while keeping your spirits lifted with a gentle wave of euphoria.With each smooth draw from our Wedding Cake Vape Cart, you're invited to unwind, relax, and embrace the calm. Perfect for cozy nights, comfy PJ’s, and your favorite movie, this vape delivers a balanced high that soothes the body and mind, setting the stage for ultimate comfort. Sit back, enjoy the sweet taste, and let the good vibes take over!

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.


