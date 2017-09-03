Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency.



Settle in and savor the rich, earthy flavors with a touch of sweetness that only Wedding Cake can offer. This premium indica strain, born from the union of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints, brings relaxation to the forefront while keeping your spirits lifted with a gentle wave of euphoria.With each smooth draw from our Wedding Cake Vape Cart, you're invited to unwind, relax, and embrace the calm. Perfect for cozy nights, comfy PJ’s, and your favorite movie, this vape delivers a balanced high that soothes the body and mind, setting the stage for ultimate comfort. Sit back, enjoy the sweet taste, and let the good vibes take over!



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

