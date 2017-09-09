Dutch Treat | Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Dutch Treat is a classic sativa with legendary lineage, crafted from Northern Lights, Haze, and Skunk #1. Its aroma is a unique blend of tart citrus and earthy diesel, invigorating the senses with each inhale. This concentrate offers an uplifting, joyful high that boosts energy and focus, making it the ideal companion for those sunny days spent tending the garden or exploring the outdoors. The smooth, bold flavors carry hints of sweet pine and spice, perfectly matching its refreshing effects. So grab your dab tool and indulge in Dutch Treat—a true sativa delight that’s as timeless as it is invigorating.

About this strain

Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.

