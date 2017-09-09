Dutch Treat is a classic sativa with legendary lineage, crafted from Northern Lights, Haze, and Skunk #1. Its aroma is a unique blend of tart citrus and earthy diesel, invigorating the senses with each inhale. This concentrate offers an uplifting, joyful high that boosts energy and focus, making it the ideal companion for those sunny days spent tending the garden or exploring the outdoors. The smooth, bold flavors carry hints of sweet pine and spice, perfectly matching its refreshing effects. So grab your dab tool and indulge in Dutch Treat—a true sativa delight that’s as timeless as it is invigorating.



