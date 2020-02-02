About this strain
Original Glue meets Snowball with Glueball, an indica-dominant strain that will have you leaning back into the couch after your first puff. With strains like The White, Chemdog, and OG Kush in its lineage, Glueball celebrates some of the more potent genetics out there. Terpenes include pine and citrus with a diesel gas undertone that will take your mind away when it’s time to wind down.
Glueball effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
