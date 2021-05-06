About this product

Terpenes are the organic compounds present in all plants that give them their unique smell and flavor profiles. Our terpenes are extracted from organically grown cannabis flowers right at harvest in strain specific batches to ensure they remain at their peak potency in our concentrates. We are not blending differed food grade terpenes and synthetically imitating flavor profiles like a of our competitors. We are allowing the natural terpene profiles to shine through and simply concentrating the essential aroma of cultivars that consumers know and love. Terpenes interact synergistically with each other as well as cannabinoids through the entourage effect to provide users with unique experiences. Terpenes can be added to your favorite extracts, tinctures, lotions, recipes, cocktails, the possibilities are endless! Our 1ml glass jars with convenient dropper lid contains around 15 drops.



Zkittlez is an indica dominant hybrid that was created from a cross of grapefruit and grape ape, as well as one unknown strain. Zkittlez was the 2016 Emerald Cup winner and has quickly become a favorite among consumers. Users report a slight uplifting cerebral buzz mixed with a nice body relaxation that allows people to still be productive. The tasting notes are sweet with a bitter grapefruit bite along with some floral notes.