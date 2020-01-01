 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Wicked Hillbilly by Viva Cannabis

Wicked Hillbilly by Viva Cannabis

About Wicked Hillbilly by Viva Cannabis

I don't chew my cabbage twice when I say everybody know my Wicked Hillbilly custom blends the best in the Valley. I tell you what, I ain't never tellin' nobody which 5 strains I put in each mix. All's I can say is they the very best Sativas together, the very best Hybrids together, and my absolute favorite Indica's together. I knowed the best thing to ever happen was when brother Bob bought me that extractor to infuse my famous custom blended pre-rolls with concentrated THC. Whoooo Doggy - Finer than a box of snuff to blow the boots off a 'dem young'uns. Reckon everybody had a slap happy time at that hootenanny. My new custom blended fuses plum blow ya mind