We are located on a small family organic farm. We make our products in small batches with the same attention to detail that we do our farm. Our tinctures are made with organically grown pesticide-free trim and bud. All added ingredients are of the finest quality available. We use organic glycerin oil, organic coconut oil, and locally produced honey. We make our tinctures in a gentle warming method, immersing the marijuana in a base of choice. We do not use concentrates. When you consume one of our tinctures they contain all of the benefits of the marijuana plant not just THC or CBD. This results in a wonderfully rich, full-flavored tincture with all of the potential health benefits of marijuana.