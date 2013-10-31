Willamette Valley Alchemy
Black Widow Live Sauce 1g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Live Sauce is another dabbable “Live Resin” that is made from whole plant fresh frozen material (WPFF). Due to It’s high terpene content, this extract has a wet, saucy consistency, and is always packaged into childproof glass jars. Live Sauce differs from Royal Jelly in the fact that it tends to have a more homogenous consistency throughout the jar. It contains many small THC-A crystals mixed thoroughly into a delicious sauce of terpenes and cannabinoids.
Black Widow effects
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
