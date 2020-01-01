‘The Original Roll Tray’ was born out of a hazy student bedroom in Edinburgh at the turn of the millennia – a rehashed old cigar box – much deliberated, much discussed (and now much loved). The Original Roll Tray brought together all necessary components for rolling and keeping all your smoking paraphernalia neatly and tidily in one small, yet perfectly formed, box. The company ‘Wolf Productions’ was formally established in 2005 and to this day remains a small, privately run business committed to selling its well-designed, high quality products at an affordable price. Over the years, and due to popular demand, the Wolf range has expanded, now stocking over 30 different products. We currently sell to over a thousand shops across Europe and via online headshops. In 2013 we sold over 20,000 different products and have sold hundreds of thousands products to date.