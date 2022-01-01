Wyldfire Concentrates was founded by sisters, Madison and Montana, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with a mission to help the Forest Service prevent and remediate wildfires. In doing so, Wyldfire proceeds benefit National Forests and Firefighter Relief Funds.



Our state-of-the-art facilities located in Colorado and Michigan are equipped with the highest grade machinery, including closed-loop-hydrocarbon systems, proprietary techniques and high production standards. We pride ourselves on producing clean, high potency, flavorful concentrates with the highest quality starting material and cannabis derived terpenes to ensure a smooth draw, however you consume.



Protect the forest we all love, smoke Wyldfire.