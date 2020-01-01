Effortless staff scheduling with fast and error-free time tracking on ximble.com. Track and communicate from any device. Powerful features, low pricing. Ximble delivers an intuitive, web-based employee scheduling and time & attendance solution that helps dispensaries streamline and automate their workforce operations, while increasing communication and flexibility. Ximble offers a powerful and easy to use suite of schedule-building and time-keeping features that help companies schedule better, track better and manage better. Starting from $1/user/month. Begin your 14-day free trial today.