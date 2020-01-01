We add Cannabis lotions to our massages not only to enhance your experience, but to also speed up the healing process. Yeden Massage Therapy, CBD and Hemp Oil Massage Treatment If you’ve been injured or experience chronic pain, you understand how difficult finding an effective and lasting treatment can be. At Yeden, we use the healing powers of cannabis oils and lotions to encourage natural healing. Through our non-intoxicating cannabis massage and hands on massage therapies, we’re able to utilize the natural anti-inflammatory elements and other benefits of the plant to help alleviate your chronic pain and provide you with results lasting up to 3 days longer than a normal massage. Our lotions are completely optional and are non psychoactive. Patrons of any CBD massage therapy must be 21 years of age.