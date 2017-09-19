Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Yuma Way LLC

Yuma Way LLC

Sun Ra

Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD

Sun Ra effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Bipolar disorder
28% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Migraines
28% of people say it helps with migraines
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!