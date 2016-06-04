Yuma Way LLC
UK Cheese
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
UK Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
419 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!