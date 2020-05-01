A truly unique strain, Lava Cake is the result of crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Grape Pie. With a relatively short flowering time of 8–9 weeks, growers don't have to wait long to sample the delights that Lava Cake has to offer. Come harvest time, plants provide rewarding yields of up to 500g/m² indoors and around 500–550g/plant outdoors.



When it comes to aroma and flavour, Lava Cake certainly doesn't disappoint. With a rich terpene profile, users are treated to a mouth-watering array of sweet notes with hints of berries and grapes. It's a versatile, smooth strain that can be vaped, smoked, or made into tasty edibles or concentrates. With 23% THC to its name and effects that lean toward the euphoric and uplifting end of the spectrum, this is a strain that's suited for any time you require a pick-me-up.