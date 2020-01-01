Zlixir's Premium Jack (Jack Herer, Sativa) won the best strain award at the High Times cannabis cup in 2012 and we haven't looked back. Our flower selection has grown to include the hybrid strain Headband and rotating exotics such as Gods Gift, Strawberry-Banana and the popular Gelato. Not stopping at just growing flowers, we have perfected the production of high-quality concentrates. Our crumble and shatter products are processed using the "fresh frozen" technique to maintain potency, flavor and appearance. Growing and manufacturing our own plants and products from seed to sale allows us to test every aspect throughout the cultivation process and deliver only the highest quality cannabis products to consumers.