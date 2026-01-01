Pet friendly dispensaries in Big Lake, Alaska
Results 1-22 of 22
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- MED & RECHouston Grass Station4.4 mi awayOpen until 5am AKT
- RECTip Top23.2 mi awayClosed until 10am AKT
As soon as you walk in you’re greeted with a kind, warm smile. The space is SO large and open. The lighting is perfect and the merchandise areas are displayed amazingly. The budtender, I cannot speak highly enough of his expertise. He’s always one step ahead of where I think I want to be when selecting a strain. When I was asked what I was looking for in a weed, all his suggestions were exactly what I had in mind based on my own research on Leafly. He was able to give further information and guidance based on experience. I leave knowing I made an informed purchase that I feel good about. Great atmosphere, friendly staff, would recommended. #idodriveacrosstowntocomehereread full review
- RECThe High Expedition54.1 mi awayClosed until 11am AKT
This small shop is every climber/mountaineers dream! Located in Ray Genet’s historic cabin, this dispensary is equal parts shop and museum dedicated to Ray’s mountaineering legacy. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and extremely friendly, be sure to stop in when you’re in Talkeetna!!read full review
- RECAirport Way Best BudPickup in under 30 mins235.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am AKT
- RECDenali's Cannabis Cache154.6 mi awayClosed until 11am AKT
The staff is super friendly and makes you feel comfortable asking questions about their products. The quality of the bud let you know that they are true pros. Thank you to the whole Denali Cannabis Cashe Team! Be sure to check out their new coffee shop next store. The Cashe Cafe I ordered the “New Wave Blackbear” and I’m still fired up!read full review
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