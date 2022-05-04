Dispensaries accepting cash in Newark, Delaware
Results 1-30 of 2550
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, medical marijuana is legal for adults in Newark, DE with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Delaware.
Yes, dispensaries in Newark, DE often offer deals on weed.
No, recreational marijuana is illegal in Newark, DE.
Yes, you can order weed online at Leafly.com for pick up at your local Newark, DE dispensary.