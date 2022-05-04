Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy or sell recreational weed in Worcester, MA? In Worcester, MA weed is legal for adults age 21 or over.

What are the best dispensaries in Worcester, MA? According to reviewers on Leafly.com, the highest-rated dispensaries in Worcester are Sanctuary Gardner

Mayflower

Garden Wonders Cannabis

Blackstone Valley Cannabis

Buds N Roses

Mission

Curaleaf

Who can buy marijuana in Worcester, Massachusetts? Only adults age 21 or over with a valid form of identification card are allowed to buy recreational marijuana in Worcester. Adults age 18 or older with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state are allowed to purchase from medical dispensaries.

Where can I smoke weed in Worcester, MA? The only legal place you can smoke or consume weed in Worcester, MA is at a private residence out of public view.

Where can I go to buy weed in Worcester, MA? The only legal place to buy weed in Worcester is at a licensed marijuana dispensary or by placing a pick-up order on Leafly.com

Can you buy weed from dispensaries in Worcester if you are visiting from out of the state? Yes, out of state visitors can buy weed from recreational dispensaries in Worcester, MA as long as they are 21 years old or older and have a valid form of identification, such as a driver's license.

How much weed can you have at once in Worcester, MA? In Worcester, adults may possess up to one ounce of weed on their person and 10 ounces of weed at home.

How do I buy medical marijuana in Worcester? In order to buy medical marijuana in Worcester, you must first obtain a medical marijuana card issued by the state. Once you have that, you can buy weed from any medical marijuana dispensary in the state.

How do I get a medical marijuana card in Worcester, MA? To get a medical marijuana card in Worcester,MA you’ll need to check whether you meet any of the qualifying medical conditions that are required to get a card. Next, find a marijuana doctor in Worcester who is registered with the state Medical Use of Marijuana Program to visit. During your visit, ask your doctor if medical marijuana is a suitable treatment option for you. If you do qualify for a card, your provider will give you a PIN number. Use this number to register for your card online through the Massachusetts Medical Use of Marijuana Program website. There are no fees to enroll.