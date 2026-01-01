Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Wayland, Michigan
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3. JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine144 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins22.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
4. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins28.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
8. Dutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC
9. Exclusive Grand Rapids - Recreational16.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
This is the dispensary you should go to. The staff genuinely cares about you and the products they offer. the selection is great, and they take the time to help you find exactly what you need : I’ve never had a negative experience here,. they also offer great deals and always make sure you’re taken care of, it’s business done right.read full review
- REC
10. 3Fifteen - Grand Rapids Division (Recreational)16.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
24. Herbana - Kalamazoo (REC)27.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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