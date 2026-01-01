Dispensaries with an ATM in Michigan
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- MEDNature's Releaf - Acme32.1 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 10am ET
- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company36.2 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- RECGreat Lakes Provision Center42.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Hey Guy's Stop by and check out the new supplies and High's tand the staff are all vary courteous and helpful fun place to shop also on the list I've never seen this place ever promote THC products to any children so y'all can get that out ya head's not happening at Great Lakes...100 Positive since in big rapidsread full review
- RECLucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids43.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- RECSkymint - Big Rapids43.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Would like to say how clean and attractive the Big Rapids store was, a big variety of house plants in the foyer was very appealing! The show room was tastefully done and showcased a very nice variety/selection of products. I may not be an expert but I know friendly, helpful and knowledgeable when I encounter it! Those qualitites were in corporated in Mike, our salesman and his co-salesperson, Kelly, to a "T". Due to their excellent service, and quality of product, I will be back and don't be surprised if I bring a friend! Please do NOT publish my name and email address! THANK YOU!read full review
- RECJARS Cannabis - Mt Pleasant120 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins64.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine130 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins91.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup96.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- RECJARS Cannabis - Saginaw100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins102.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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