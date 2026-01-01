Best weed dispensaries in Albert Lea, Minnesota with authentic reviews
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- RECLegacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup92.5 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins96.6 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 8pm CT
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins101.6 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 8pm CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins158.9 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
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