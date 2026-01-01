Best weed dispensaries in Hastings, Minnesota with authentic reviews
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- RECLegacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup14.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 8pm CT
- RECEdina CannaPickup in under 30 mins24.9 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 8pm CT
- RECFrostbite Dispensary2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.2 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 11am CT
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