New York is home to over 100 weed dispensaries that primarily serve medical patients throughout the state. Although New York has legalized recreational cannabis use, recreational dispensaries have yet to receive the green light from officials to open their doors to the public. In this guide, Leafly's dispensary experts have done the research to help you understand the essential information you need to navigate the Empire State's unique dispensary scene.

New York dispensaries are cash-only

Like other states that have legalized cannabis, New York requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. New York cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in New York do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Items to bring to a New York dispensary

To enter a medical dispensary in New York, you must present a valid photo identification card and your medical marijuana card. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in New York. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management issues medical cards for patients in the state. Unfortunately, New York medical dispensaries do not accept out-of-state medical cards.

How to find legit cannabis dispensaries in New York

New Yorkers new to medical cannabis shops may wonder what makes a medical dispensary legitimate. Legit medical dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are over 100 licensed and legitimate medical dispensaries in New York. You can verify medical dispensary licenses through the Office of Cannabis Management or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in New York on Leafly.com.