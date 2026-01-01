Best weed dispensaries in Canajoharie, New York with authentic reviews
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- REC
5. Amsterdam Cannabis18.5 mi away
- REC
11. Upstate Canna Co - Schenectady11 dealsPickup34.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I especially decided to shop here because it happened to be less than a mile away where I was for a function. And...I had checked out their menu online! This was the only place in the area where I could get brands I have been looking for. I was completely pleased with whole experience at Upstate Canna. Plenty of parking in front of the store. Pleasant check-in. Layout utilizes space efficiently so you can view products. Tremendous selection of flower and prices to fit every budget. many other products to choose from as well. I was very pleased with the prices on what I bought. Jeremy, my budtender was pleasant (as was Joe, lol) and knowledgeable about what I purchased. Overall, this was a great first-time experience. As a veteran of visiting six state's worth of dispensaries, I have had many good, some mediocre, and flat-out poor experiences (just a few). I will definitely visit again if I am in the Albany/Schenectady area.read full review
- REC
12. Puff Theory CannabisPickup in under 30 mins35.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
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13. Exit 31 ExoticPickup in under 30 mins36.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
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17. Verilife - Albany (Medical)Pickup41.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
love the staff and atmosphere. I'm really writing to ask the folks at Matter what's going on with the capsules and highest thc concentration tincture (blue). Many customers rely on these for pain management. The capsules are particularly potent and perfect for many to get through a whole day. The problem is they don’t communicate with the staff at Verilife so they're not sure what's going on. we heard the machine broke and they're waiting on a part. That said, being medical, why are we not treated like this is important medicine? If there was a shortage of insulin we'd hear about it. And, the staff said they can't contact the folks at Matter.read full review
18. High Peaks CannaPickup in under 30 mins41.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
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21. Stage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 mins45.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- REC
22. Royale FlowerPickup44.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Sorry, unable to edit my prior review. I was not overcharged or deceived. The receipt was confusing, the itemized column added up to the correct final total not the subtotal. It is just an odd accounting thing probably to make sure NYS gets their piece of the action. Wonder how many customers have been confused by this. I figured it out before I went to inquire. So fortunately I didn't make an donkey out of my self. We're coolread full review
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25. Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Mohawk Valley39.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I have used several dispensaries within a fifty mile radius, and this one is by far the best one! I've come here for several months now. The staff are extremely friendly, knowledgable, and on point. They don't try to upsell me stuff I don't need, and the atmosphere is as relaxed and comforting as can be. Very happy with this place! Highly recommend!!read full review
- REC
27. Madame Jane Cannabis Company32.2 mi away
One of the best shops I have ever been to. And most certainly the best in this area for sure. The products are gas and prices beat competitors all around. Recommending them to all of my friends. I got the Jelly Roller Hash Rosin by Olio and i can say this one slappss the senses. Grabbing more this week.read full review
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