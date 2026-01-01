Best weed dispensaries in Rock Hill, South Carolina with authentic reviews
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3. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup16.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
11. Apotheca - Charlotte - Downtown - Freedom Dr.23.0 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Been going to this store and the one on E. Third St for some months now and their pre roll selections are fire! I like the peak joints the best but the other ones do the trick as well. Going to apotheca has been a new routine for me because I know what i’m getting is quality and it’s safe.read full review
14. FLYT1 dealPickup in under 30 mins23.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere elseread full review
17. CannaBuddy Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins23.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
21. Carolina Hemp Cabinet28.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
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