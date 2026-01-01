Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Nacogdoches, Texas
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- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup135.3 mi awayOpen until 11pm CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston139.2 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
- Weeziez - Davis St.150.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- Prezi Exotics1 dealDelivery204.4 mi awayOpen 24 hours
First time shopping with Prezi & it was a great first impression. Like a lot of other reviewers have mentioned, their quality in flower is really good. It’s smooth, has a good nose & terps. They go above others in terms of service and have some of the better prices in town as well. I’ll definitely be shopping here from now on.read full review
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