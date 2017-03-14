Chanellemichael420
This is my go to dispensary when I’m in the neighborhood I love them
We love you! Thank you so much for the continued support and good vibes! We look forward to seeing you again!
My go to place in Salem. Great product, the bud tenders are friendly, knowledgeable and will hand trim a bud if it has a long stem. Saving space for more bud. A++
We're honored to be your go-to shop in Salem! Product quality, customer service, and attention to detail are all things we take super seriously at Diem. We don't ever want to let down our community. Thank you so much for the kind words and positivity! Let us know if there is anything else we can do for you.
Great prices and friendly service.
Thank you so much for the kind words! We try our best to have the most fair and reasonable prices in town, and its great to hear that you have taken a liking to them. We're here for you 365 days a year!
first time in here but very welcoming, comfortable, awesome crew.
We're so glad you could make it in Bella! Thanks for stopping by!
ordered ground bud online that was supposed to be 32% but ended up being 26. it was ground so fine it had no flavor and was like ground parsley!! not good
Hey Sanyakite. First let me apologize for any inconvenience that you felt by this purchase. Our Flower displays the total cannabinoid percentage versus just displaying the THC percentage. We feel that this is a more accurate representation of how the flower is going to effect you. That being said we apologize for any inconvenience and we would love to have the chance to reprimand this situation. We hope to see you soon:)
Very pleasant ambience, very nice & friendly staff, and the cannabis is weighed out freshly in front of you. A large parking lot close by, with a couple of spaces out front for the more disabled among us, a prime consideration for myself.
Thank you so much for the kind words! We are thankful for your business and will continue to provide you with the pleasant customer service that you deserve. Please do not hesitate to let us know if there is anything else we can do for you!
Diem is a great place to walk into your always greeted with a smile and “hey how’s your day going” unlike other locations this location has a super clean friendly and welcoming investment with exceptional customer service and selection along with the bonus of a part time shop dog (a major plus for me) I have some medical issues that thc/CBD are highly effective at treating and I for one am glad Their here
Hi Biggdoggg, thank you so much for the positivity! First and foremost, we are so honored to be able to provide you with safe and effective medicine. Patients such as yourself are what keep us going and are why we don't look at all of this as work. We are very grateful for your business!
Such a pleasant experience. Everyone was so helpful and made great recommendations. I'll definitely be back
We're so glad to hear that you had a pleasant experience at Diem! We try our best to offer the best customer service in town! Looking forward to seeing you again soon!
I've been coming here since they opened, and it's still my favorite shop :)
We love you! Thank you so much for your loyalty! Please let us know if there is anything we can do for you!
Really enjoyed my first visit. Friendly staff are always welcoming.
So glad to hear that you enjoyed our shop on your first visit! Thank you so much for the good vibes!