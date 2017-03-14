BIGGDOGG408 on September 27, 2019

Diem is a great place to walk into your always greeted with a smile and “hey how’s your day going” unlike other locations this location has a super clean friendly and welcoming investment with exceptional customer service and selection along with the bonus of a part time shop dog (a major plus for me) I have some medical issues that thc/CBD are highly effective at treating and I for one am glad Their here