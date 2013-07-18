Juned
Great in every way Ppl r professional and kind They teach u what’s the difference they take time w u I give thanks to Gio Cole R I come very often and each experience was good
4.5
10 reviews
love this place!
Great location with knowledgeable friendly staff!
This place is always good to me - quality flower and great customer service.
Staff is awesome...they are nice and knowledgeable.
The associate KASH was amazing!! My favorite staff member there so friendly n Courteous very knowledgeable in his line of work he deserves a raise and a promotion and a fat sack of some top shelf hook that man up he’s the greatest best customer service I’ve had in a while
I love how they have diffident deals everyday haven’t had a disappointing moment yet
I’m going to be swinging by for the birthday deal, who knew I would get this old?! This location is by far the best Curaleaf I have been to in my favorite!
You're never too old to smoke a birthday joint, come check us out! Thank you for leaving us this positive review about our store Bladerunner101!
I tried a preroll named cherry pie and it was great
We are happy that you liked the product that you bought from us, fun_size533! Thank you for the positive review.
Great selection, frequent specials, awesome bud tenders, and minimal wait times. I recommend Curaleaf Gilbert.
Thank you for taking the time to leave us this positive review about our store and porducts, ZacSims420!