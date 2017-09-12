Areasonableperson on June 27, 2019

Been a customer at this dispensary since i was 22 i am 24 now. I have the right to be angry about being carded mutiple times and the way the employee wit the blue hair (the shorter one) disrespectfully responded to me about it an then slammed the door before i could say anything back to her is NOT cool. You can't have good customer service when your always putting your trainees at the front door. HORRIBLE STRATEGY. If it was YOU at the window instead. (yes im talking you shorter blue haired girl) we wouldnt be having this issue but NOPE instead theres a new person at the door everytime i decide to buy more weed.