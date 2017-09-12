Pixiedelights
Having cheap variety
3.8
10 reviews
Great dispensary that consists of a very helpful staff
Staffed by folks who are allergic to kindness, don’t bother showing up here for any advertised deals. They will be out of everything on ad, or they’ll say it’s for a separate location and then ignore you when you show them their own ad. Really classy bunch.
Well, fam, I’ve been writing a bunch of positive reviews so I figured it’d be a disservice if I left out the negative ones.. stopped by this place to pick up a white label cartridge at the advertised 50% off Halloween deal... “at other location.” Ok, fine, I checked on some dabs that were posted on leafly menu. “Other location.” Double checked location I was looking at on leafly. Yup, this is the same one... how about a Bruce banner joint that’s on the menu, then? U guessed it; other location! First time I’ve left a dispensary empty handed, to date! F-
it is amazing.
I'm needing a 1/4 ounce. Going to my favorite spot. Floyd's is Bo$$.
This has been a favorite dispensary of mine since it began. The prices were very competitive, and amazing product existed. However, it seems like everything has started to take a downward turn. From prices, quality, and quantity allowed, to the atmosphere. The staff are fine. They seemed friendly, though frustration and lack of patience was evident. Unfortunately, I cannot recommend this place anymore to anyone. Other dispensaries closer to my location will now be where I shop. Besides, more competitive prices and better quality do exist elsewhere.
i went there and i bought a quarter ounce, and i got the weed and it ended up looking less than a quarter, and i thought that when i got it. Then the next day i weigh it because it looks like there is a very little amount left and it said i only have 2 grams. so what that is saying is that i’ve smoked 5 grams in a day?? I know for a fact i didn’t smoke that much weed yesterday and if you do this at a dispensary you don’t deserve business
This is my favorite dispensary, sadly it’s currently staffed by my least favorite people. They are going through some growing pains and too many cooks in the kitchen when making decisions. They have competitive prices. Just pay attention to the color stickers. They change that up a lot but never change the menu. They put limits below what the legal limit is to buy and then treat you like you’re the asshole when you ask why you can only buy 7 grams.
Been a customer at this dispensary since i was 22 i am 24 now. I have the right to be angry about being carded mutiple times and the way the employee wit the blue hair (the shorter one) disrespectfully responded to me about it an then slammed the door before i could say anything back to her is NOT cool. You can't have good customer service when your always putting your trainees at the front door. HORRIBLE STRATEGY. If it was YOU at the window instead. (yes im talking you shorter blue haired girl) we wouldnt be having this issue but NOPE instead theres a new person at the door everytime i decide to buy more weed.