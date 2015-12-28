Midnight73 on November 13, 2019

At first I really liked Zen Leaf but after having very low to no flower rising cost 60 for nearly every brand they carry mid grades selling at same price as top shelf for a 1/8. If your needing carts well they have plenty of that on the menu. Customer service is hit or miss my favorite person is Scott he’s about the best thing at zen leaf he’s always nice and helpful. They definitely are lacking in strain information most have no clue about them and if you have questions your better off asking another patient. I have had several bad experiences with them. They definitely don’t make you feel that patient care matters when they run out you get oops sorry. Last week there system went down and after well over an hour we could check out while I was sitting there I gave the girl my order once the system was back up I went to go pay and was told they could not sell me the products because they had not been put in inventory although it already was on the menu I had to sit there another 20 minutes and still not sure I was going to be able to get my order at this point I have been here a hour and a half so wasting peoples time is definitely something they like doing I was given a coupon for 5 bucks off my 50 or more order. Wow all the time wasted and that’s all customers were worth. I was able to finally check out but it should have never happened and it was handled poorly. The medical program is a joke to say the least and then dispensary’s like zen make you wish you never got into the program. If you need a product replacement good luck it took a month to get any where with them between zen and the Cultivator I sent all the pics and reported it on crestco products it’s on the packaging if your not happy to reach out to them and I did and they didn’t want to honor there own promise. Watch your tamper seals I have had several products with it missing and short flower. I have started looking at them before they put in the bag. The one thing you will hear a lot is there is product shortages and they have no control over it they will use another dispensary to compare to and say there short to. Now we do have some shortages going on but when you look at others around your area’s they have plenty so there is no excuse. How can you have 3-4 and right down the street they have 20+ and plenty to choose from. Also there price is generally 5-10 higher then others in the area gold leaf rso is 55 at most places but it’s 70 at zen leaf this is definitely not the place to go to get more bang for your buck. I went In today they had a special I called right before I left to make sure they had it and was told they have plenty 15 mins later I got there went up and asked again and the girl said yes we do how many I said 4 she came back empty handed and again was told oops sorry we are out i wasted my time again I walked out super mad and will be reporting them to the state I have tried with them and I will go elsewhere to where they will have the products I need.