Cannabis events in Alberta for February 2020 Learn how to infuse edibles, catch Afroman on tour, or celebrate Valentine’s Day with your favourite kind of flowers. Check out these 420-friendly events happening across Alberta this February. Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Banff

When: February 23, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Wild Bill’s Legendary Saloon, 201 Banff Ave., Banff

It’s not clear as to why Afroman is coming to Banff, but we suspect it’s because he got high. Just kidding! He’s on a worldwide tour. Puff up your hat head and catch him at Wild Bills after a night on the slopes.

Calgary

When: February 1, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 1717 10 St. NW, Calgary

Celebrate the opening of this brand new cannabis store where the festivities include cupcakes and Instagram ops. Must be 18 years or older to enter.

When: February 5, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Mill Street Brewery, 219 17 Ave. SW, Calgary

Come out for a drink and a toke at the monthly networking event with industry updates from Kelly Holmes of the AGLC and John Carle of the Alberta Cannabis Council.

When: February 7, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: FivePoint Cannabis Bridgeland, 945 General Ave. Northeast, Calgary

Get friendly with the FivePoint ganja guides and their local buds from Calgary infusion professionals, Friendibles!

When: Multiple dates

Where: Locations across Calgary

Ask your Van der Pop rep literally anything about shopping for cannabis (especially what you were afraid to ask), and then fill your home with the sweet smells of dried flowers with a terpene-inspired potpourri-making workshop.

Edmonton

When: February 22, 9 p.m.

Where: The Starlite Room, 10030 102 St. NW, Edmonton

How could anyone forget about Afroman? The Grammy-nominated OG who got high is back on tour, and he’s even got a new track or two hidden up his sleeves.

When: February 28, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Spiritleaf Whyte Ave, 10134 82 Ave. NW, Edmonton

The female-focused cannabis brand pops up in-store to host a terpene-inspired dried floral potpourri-making workshop and answer questions from curious shoppers.

Lethbridge

When: February 14, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Twenty Four Karats Cannabis, 2220 5 Ave. S., Lethbridge

Van der Pop’s terpene-inspired potpourri workshop pops up in Lethbridge on V-Day and offers a chance to get acquainted with some new buds while learning how to shop for cannabis like an expert.

Jesse Ship Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc. View Jesse Ship's articles

