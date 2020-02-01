Cannabis events in Alberta for February 2020
Learn how to infuse edibles, catch Afroman on tour, or celebrate Valentine’s Day with your favourite kind of flowers. Check out these 420-friendly events happening across Alberta this February.
Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.
Banff
Afroman Cannabis Tour 2020
When: February 23, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Wild Bill’s Legendary Saloon, 201 Banff Ave., Banff
It’s not clear as to why Afroman is coming to Banff, but we suspect it’s because he got high. Just kidding! He’s on a worldwide tour. Puff up your hat head and catch him at Wild Bills after a night on the slopes.
Calgary
Bud Bar grand opening
When: February 1, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: 1717 10 St. NW, Calgary
Celebrate the opening of this brand new cannabis store where the festivities include cupcakes and Instagram ops. Must be 18 years or older to enter.
Cannabis Industry Networking Opportunity
When: February 5, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Mill Street Brewery, 219 17 Ave. SW, Calgary
Come out for a drink and a toke at the monthly networking event with industry updates from Kelly Holmes of the AGLC and John Carle of the Alberta Cannabis Council.
Friendibles Guide to Making Your Own Infused Treats
When: February 7, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: FivePoint Cannabis Bridgeland, 945 General Ave. Northeast, Calgary
Get friendly with the FivePoint ganja guides and their local buds from Calgary infusion professionals, Friendibles!
Van der Pop Give Yourself Flowers: Potpourri Edition
When: Multiple dates
Where: Locations across Calgary
Ask your Van der Pop rep literally anything about shopping for cannabis (especially what you were afraid to ask), and then fill your home with the sweet smells of dried flowers with a terpene-inspired potpourri-making workshop.
Edmonton
Afroman Cannabis Tour 2020
When: February 22, 9 p.m.
Where: The Starlite Room, 10030 102 St. NW, Edmonton
How could anyone forget about Afroman? The Grammy-nominated OG who got high is back on tour, and he’s even got a new track or two hidden up his sleeves.
Van der Pop Give Yourself Flowers: Potpourri Edition
When: February 28, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Spiritleaf Whyte Ave, 10134 82 Ave. NW, Edmonton
The female-focused cannabis brand pops up in-store to host a terpene-inspired dried floral potpourri-making workshop and answer questions from curious shoppers.
Lethbridge
Van der Pop Give Yourself Flowers: Potpourri Edition
When: February 14, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Twenty Four Karats Cannabis, 2220 5 Ave. S., Lethbridge
Van der Pop’s terpene-inspired potpourri workshop pops up in Lethbridge on V-Day and offers a chance to get acquainted with some new buds while learning how to shop for cannabis like an expert.